South Korean singer Jennie has released a new video for her solo single "You & Me."

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, performed a jazz version of the song in a live video released Wednesday.

The video shows Jennie perform live while seated on a stage featuring softly-lit lamps and a background image of the moon. The singer wears a ruched off-shoulder mini dress.

Jennie released a single and music video for the original version of "You & Me" last week. The video shows Jennie sing and dance in front of a background image of the moon.

"You & Me" is an English-language song about finding a new love that seems like it will last.

Jennie made her solo debut in 2018 with the single "Solo" and has since released songs for the HBO series The Idol. She also appeared as an actress in the show.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. The group concluded its Born Pink world tour in September.