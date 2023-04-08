Micaela Kleinsmith has won Season 1 of Apple TV+'s music competition series, My Kind of Country.

The show was produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves , and followed established artists Orville Peck, Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton as they scouted for talent around the world.

Kleinsmith's EP, Butterfly, was released through Platoon on Apple Music Friday after she was declared the winner.

Kleinsmith said she was "honored and excited" to have scored the show's grand prize.

"This competition has been such a blessing and I'm just so grateful to have been able to learn from so many other talented artists on a global platform like Apple TV+," she added.