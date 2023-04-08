The drama Sex/Life -- starring Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos -- won't return for a third season on Netflix.

Created by Stacy Rukeyser, the show about a struggling marriage was inspired by BB Easton's book, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

The cancellation news came Friday not long after Season 2 premiered and Shahi had signed on to headline another project called, Judgement.

Shahi complained about her experience of working on Sex/Life during a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"I'm not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," Shahi said.

"It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that," she added. "I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season -- I mean, I'm never going to work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can't lie. And it was definitely a challenge."