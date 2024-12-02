Sophie Okonedo will be honored at the 2024 British Independent Film Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers announced in a press release Monday that Okonedo, 56, will receive the Richard Harris Award at the 27th annual BIFAs, set to take place Sunday at The Roundhouse in London.

The Richard Harris Award recognizes "an outstanding contribution to an actor to British film." Previous recipients include Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Emma Thompson.

Okonedo is an Oscar-nominated actress known for such films as Dirty Pretty Things, Hotel Rwanda, The Secret Life of Bees, the 2019 remake of Hellboy, Death on the Nile and Janet Planet.

She also had roles on West End and Broadway, and in the TV series Doctor Who, Flack, Ratched, The Wheel of Time and Slow Horses.

"Congratulations to Sophie Okonedo this year's recipient of the Richard Harris Award. Sophie's performances on both stage and screen have been recognized for both their quality and humanity. Dad's award for her work in British film joins a long list of accolades that have celebrated the excellent work she has done. We are honored that she agreed to accept this year's award in his name," Harris' children Damian, Jared and Jamie Harris said in a statement.

Kneecap leads this year's BIFA nominees with 14 nominations, followed by Love Lies Bleeding with 12. The Outrun is up for 9 awards, while Bird, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, and Unicorn are all nominated for 7 awards.