A$AP Rocky will be feted with the Cultural Innovator Award at the British Fashion Council''s Fashion Awards Monday.

"The Cultural Innovator Award celebrates a leading innovator and image-maker in the entertainment industry, who over the course of the year, has created viral fashion moments which have had a profound impact on the fashion industry and wider culture," a press release states.

Rocky's music has accumulated some 17.5 million streams, and his fashion sense has landed him campaigns with brands like Dior and Calvin Klein, the release continues.

"Rocky has had a resounding impact on the creative industries and popular culture this year," said British Fashion Council's Chief Executive Caroline Rush. "From his Paris Fashion Week debut to designing the retro futuristic neighborhood in the Moncler's The City of Genius in Shanghai."

"Through these collections and the promotion off his upcoming album Don't Be Dumb, he has firmly positioned himself at the intersection of culture and innovation," Rush continued.

Rocky was featured on the track "Urrrge!!!!!!!!!!" on Doja Cat's Scarlet 2 Claude album in April.