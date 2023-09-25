Italian screen legend Sophia Loren has been hospitalized after a fall at her home in Geneva, according to a post on her restaurant chain's Facebook page.

"Earlier today a fall at her home in Geneva caused Ms Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, he will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation," a message on the account said Sunday.

"Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery."

The Hollywood Reporter cited an unnamed source as saying the 89-year-old Oscar winner fell in her bathroom and fractured her femur, as well as her hip.

She had been scheduled to open the fourth restaurant in her chain in Bari on Tuesday.

The star of dozens of movies in Europe and Hollywood, including 1960's Two Women, most recently acted in the 2020 Netflix film, The Life Ahead.

She was spotted earlier this month at the Armani fashion show held during the 80th Venice Film Festival.