Prominent writers and actors have taken to social media to celebrate the tentative deal reached late Sunday between the striking Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Movie and TV Producers.

The union has been on strike since May, but will vote this week on whether to accept the pact, which includes higher wages and clear guidance on the use of artificial intelligence.

The Screen Actors Guild joined the work stoppage in July, shutting down most film and TV productions in North America.

There are currently no negotiations scheduled between SAG and AMPTP.

"There's hope at last! Praying that we can all go back to work soon, with a fair deal!" Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd said.

"Tentative agreement reached! Still have a ways to go until ratification but a major step in the right direction. Huge thanks and respect to the WGA leadership & negotiating committee. And to every member of the WGA who stood together in unwavering solidarity," tweeted Daredevil and Spartacus scribe Steven DeKnight.

"It was the Summer of #Suits. It's now the Autumn of #WGA Victory. Imagine what's in store for Winter," Suits creator Adam Korsh said.

"Just woke up at 4:45am in the UK and heard the news! WGA has reached a deal!!!! Ahhhhh!!!! SAG-AFTRA y'all up next!!!" Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock remarked.

"Congratulates to the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days on the picket lines. @sagaftra remains committed in solidarity to achieving the necessary terms for our members when its our time back at the table," Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph said.

"Woohoo! Great news and congrats to #wga working out a deal with #amptp. Now it's our turn! Stay strong," commented The Mandalorian actress Ming-Na Wen.

"Netflix Strike Captains, YOU ARE THE ABSOLUTE BEST. We need a closing moment," said actress and filmmaker Justine Bateman.