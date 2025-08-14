Disney+ is previewing Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past ahead of its Sept. 19 arrival on the streamer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-part special is a sequel to the 2024 series Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

In the trailer released Thursday, viewers are introduced to Solitus (Dan Stevens).

"I've spent countless eons gathering power to unmake this galaxy once and for all," he says.

"It really is just a pure evil force whose main desire is control and order," said Gaten Matarazzo, who voices Sig Greebling, of Solitus.