Paramount+ is teasing Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown, which arrives on the streaming platform Oct. 26.

A first look image shows Mike McLusky and Nina Hobbs, portrayed by Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco , respectively, shaking hands in an apparent police station.

"Mike's control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town," a Season 4 synopsis reads."Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past."

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the show's creators and among its executive producers as well.

Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi also star.