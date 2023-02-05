The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal couldn't stop laughing in a hilarious sketch he appeared in on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

In the segment, Pascal plays a man attempting to tell a story while out to dinner with his friends at a restaurant.

SNL player Ego Nwodim is sitting beside him, trying to cut an incredibly tough steak, shaking the entire table and upending plates and glasses in the process.

Pascal keeps trying to continue what he is saying, while Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney and Bowen Yang pretend to eat like nothing is wrong.

When Nwodim drops the steak in her lap, then picks it back up and starts sawing it again, Johnson can no longer keep a straight face.

Nwodim then stands up to get better leverage as she tears at the steak with her knife, attracting the attention of a restaurant staff member who comes over to see if she is OK since some other guests have been complaining about her disruptive behavior.

"Oh, because we Black?" Nwodim asked, causing Yang and Pascal to dissolve into giggles.

"We're over here minding our business. Actually, everything is not OK," Nwodim added, now catching the laughing bug herself. There is wine all in their food and all over the floor. You all need to do better."

Pascal guest hosted the episode and Coldplay provided the musical entertainment.