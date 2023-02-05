Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Former British Prime Minister Robert Peel, founder of the London Police Force, in 1788

-- Scotsman John Dunlop, inventor of the pneumatic tire, in 1840

-- French automotive pioneer Andre Citroen in 1878

-- U.S. statesman Adlai E. Stevenson in 1900

-- Actor John Carradine in 1906

-- Novelist William Burroughs in 1914

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Comedian/actor Red Buttons in 1919

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Henry "Hank" Aaron in 1934

-- Hockey commentator Don Cherry in 1934 (age 89)

-- Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn in 1939 (age 84)

-- Swiss artist H.R. Giger in 1940

-- Television writer and producer Stephen J. Cannell in 1941

-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Roger Staubach in 1942 (age 81)

-- Film director Michael Mann in 1943 (age 80)

-- Musician Al Kooper in 1944 (age 79)

-- Race car driver Darrell Waltrip in 1947 (age 76)

-- Writer/comedian Christopher Guest in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Barbara Hershey in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Tom Wilkinson in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Tim Meadows in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Laura Linney in 1964 (age 59)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Jose Maria Olazabal in 1966 (age 57)

-- Singer Bobby Brown in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Michael Sheen in 1969 (age 54)

-- Country music singer Sara Evans in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Nora Zehetner in 1981 (age 42)

-- Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Darren Criss in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Henry Golding in 1987 (age 36)

-- Brazilian soccer star Neymar in 1992 (age 31)

-- Trayvon Martin, unarmed teen fatally shot by a neighbor who was acquitted after claiming self defense, in 1995