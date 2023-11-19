'SNL:' Jason Momoa plays drunk pilot, raps about Rome TikTok trend
UPI News Service, 11/19/2023
Aquaman, Dune and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa guest hosted Saturday Night Live in New York this weekend.
In one, 5-minute-long sketch, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang played Transportation Security Administration agents Chartreuse Hamilton and Umberto at New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport, acting as though they are announcers at a dysfunctional Thanksgiving Day parade.
They point out attractions such as a fighting couple, a woman with several service animals she clearly doesn't need, a woman who took her Ambien too early and a gate agent (Kenan Thompson) that can't seem to say anything other than variations of "Laptop out of the bag."
Momoa appeared as parade correspondent Captain Gary Rogers, a flirtatious and increasingly inebriated airline pilot who doesn't offer much comfort regarding travel during the busiest week of the year.
In a separate, pre-recorded music video, Momoa, Thompson, Mikey Day dresses like an ancient soldier and raps about the Roman Empire, a nod to a recent TikTok trend where men reveal to women's astonishment how often they think about the era in world history.
