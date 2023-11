Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- English King Charles I in 1600

-- James Abram Garfield, 20th president of the United States, in 1831

-- Explorer Hiram Bingham, discoverer of the Inca city of Machu Picchu, in 1875

-- Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1917

-- Actor Gene Tierney in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Roy Campanella in 1921

-- Talk show host Larry King in 1933

-- Business executive Jack Welch in 1935

-- Entertainer Dick Cavett in 1936 (age 87)

-- Entrepreneur Ted Turner in 1936 (age 87)

-- Actor Dan Haggerty in 1942

-- Fashion designer Calvin Klein in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Kathleen Quinlan in 1954 (age 69)

-- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in 1954 (age 69)

-- Eileen Collins, first female space shuttle commander in 1956 (age 67)

-- Television personality Ann Curry in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Glynnis O'Connor in 1956 (age 67)

-- Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Allison Janney in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Meg Ryan in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Jodie Foster in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Terry Farrell in 1963 (age 60)

-- Country singer Billy Currington in 1973 (age 50)

-- Entrepreneur Jack Dorsey in 1976 (age 47)

-- Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in 1977 (age 46)

-- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in 1977 (age 46)

-- Filmmaker Barry Jenkins in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Adam Driver in 1983 (age 40)

-- Rapper Tyga, born Michael Ray Stevenson, in 1989 (age 34)