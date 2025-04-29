A24 is previewing The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr.

The trailer, released Tuesday, opens with Kerr (Johnson) sitting in the waiting room of a doctor's office.

"Probably looking at my eyes," he remarks to the room.

"How did that happen?" a woman asks.

"Well, have you ever heard of the Ultimate Fighting Championship?" Kerr responds. "The UFC?"

"That's the bloody thing they're trying to ban," she answers.

The biopic also stars Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples, who was married to Kerr.

Benny Safdie, known for his work on Uncut Gems, penned the script and directed the new film.

The Smashing Machine hits theaters Oct. 3.