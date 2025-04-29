Julia Garner plays teacher whose class vanishes in 'Weapons' trailer
UPI News Service, 04/29/2025
Warner Bros. released a trailer for Weapons, a new horror film from Barbarian writer-director Zach Cregger.
In the trailer, released Tuesday, Julia Garner stars as a teacher who arrives at school to find her entire class has gone missing overnight.
The mystery deepens as some parents cast suspicions on the teacher.
"When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance," the official synopsis reads.
