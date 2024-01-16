XYZ films announced Tuesday that they will release the fourth film in the Skyline series. Skyline: Warpath co-stars The Raid franchise stars Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian, and Debt Collectors stars Scott Adkins and Louis Mandylor.

Liam O'Donnell will once again direct, after helming the sequels Beyond Skyline, starring Frank Grillo, and Skylines starring Lindsey Morgan. Ruhian and Uwais also appeared in Beyond Skyline.

The Indonesian martial artists also appeared in cameos in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The first Skyline was directed by Colin and Greg Strause and released in 2010. It depicted an alien invasion in Los Angeles.

Subsequent sequels depicted different characters battling the aliens. Warpath takes place five years after Beyond Skyline, with Uwais reprising his role as Sua, leading a resistance.

Adkins plays an antagonist to Sua named Eric. Randall J. Bacon also stars.

The film will be released in 2025.