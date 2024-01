South Korean girl group Nmixx is back with a new video.

The K-pop stars released a performance video for their single "Dash" on Tuesday.

The "Dash" video shows the members of Nmixx perform the song's choreography while wearing matching brown outfits.

"Dash" appears on Nmixx's new EP Fe3O4: Break. The group released the mini album and an official music video for "Dash" on Monday.

Fe3O4: Break also features the songs "Fe3O4: Break," "XOXO," "Passionfruit," "Boom," "Run for Roses" and "Soiħar (Breaker)," which Nmixx showcased in an a cappella highlight medley last week.

The group released a single and music video for "Soiħar (Breaker)" in December.

Fe3O4: Break is Nmixx's second EP after Expergo, released in March.

Nmixx consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group made its debut in 2021.