Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sky Rojo Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Veronica Sanchez, Lali Esposito and Yany Prado.

Sky Rojo is a Spanish drama centering on Coral (Veronica Sanchez), Wendy (Lali Esposito) and Gina (Yany Prado), three prostitutes who escape with 4 million euros from their pimp, Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), and his henchman Moises (Miguel ingel Silvestre).

Season 3 opens with Coral (Sanchez), Wendy (Esposito) and Gina (Prado) attempting to start over in a remote fishing village when their past comes back to haunt them.

"When, one peaceful day of sea fishing, far way from all the pain they suffered, they see the two hitmen appear again on the horizon, on the high seas, they understand at a glance that their victory is only a partial triumph. You can resurrect. You can change your life, but you cannot forget where you came from. Because the day you do, the past appears again at your door," an official description reads.

Sky Rojo is created by Money Heist creator ilex Pina and Esther Martaez Lobato.

Season 3 premieres Jan. 13 on Netflix.