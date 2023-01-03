Jamie Lee Curtis and Quentin Tarantino were among the first Golden Globes presenters announced Tuesday.

The gala honoring excellence in film and television will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. It is set to air Jan. 10 on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will be presented with the Carol Burnett Award.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association presents the awards each year.

NBC didn't broadcast the event last year due to criticism of the organization for the lack of diversity in its ranks and transparency in its business practices.

The HFPA has since addressed these concerns and signed a one-year contract with NBC in September.