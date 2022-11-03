Sketchy Queens will return for a second season.

World of Wonder announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the sketch comedy series for Season 2.

Sketchy Queens features RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jinkx Monsoon. The show is created by, stars and is executive produced by Monsoon and her frequent collaborator Liam Krug.

Season 1 premiered on WOW Presents Plus in September, with Season 2 to premiere in 2023.

"This series had us all in stitches, and the WOWPP audience can't get enough!" World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said in a statement. "Who knew Jinkx Monsoon was such a Sketchy Queen? Turns out everyone knows now!"

"Liam and I are so thrilled to start the long, hilarious, disjointed process that goes into creating another season of Sketchy Queens!" Monsoon added. "Sketchy Queens Season 2 is going to be bigger and more wild -- with more celebrity guests and plenty of that dry, esoteric wit we're so damn proud of. We're grateful to World of Wonder for believing in our show and allowing us true creative freedom. Thank you for watching, and here's to more!"

Season 2 promises to bring "even more camp, laughs and cringe," along with new guest stars. The first season featured appearances by Trixie Mattel, Brittany Broski and Brandon Rogers.

Monsoon is known for winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7, and is the only contestant to win two seasons in the franchise.