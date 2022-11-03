The series follows Eddie Halstead (James), who inherits his father's estate only to discover it is sitting on top of a marijuana empire owned by Mickey Pearson, played by McConaughey in the film.
Variety confirmed James' casting.
IndieWire said production on the series will begin in London next week.
The Gentlemen series is written, directed and executive produced by Ritchie. Bill Block, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who produced the film, also serve as executive producers.
Miramax TV will produce with Moonage Pictures.
James is known for playing Tobias "Four" Eaton in the Divergent movies and David in the Underworld films. He recently starred in the HBO adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife and presently portrays Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus Season 2.
