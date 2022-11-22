The daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown, Mykelti Brown Padron, and her husband Antonio Padron, have announced the birth of twins.

"I'm so happy my boys are finally here and we're all doing well," Mykelti Brown Padron told People.

The twin boys Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron were born on Thursday.

Archer weighed 6.15 pounds and is 10 inches tall while Ace weighed in at 6.8 pounds and is also 19 inches tall.

The twins will join the Padron's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was filmed for the current season of Sister Wives.

The couple posted images to Instagram with the caption "introducing Archer Banks & Ace McCord #twinmom #twinboys #exhausted."