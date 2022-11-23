Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887-- Comic actor Harpo Marx, born Adolph Arthur, of the Marx Brothers in 1888-- Composer Johnny Mandel in 1925-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934 (age 88)-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 81)-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 73)-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in 1950 (age 72)-- Musician Bruce Hornsby in 1954 (age 68)-- Television personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 62)-- Entrepreneur John Schnatter in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Michelle Gomez in 1966 (age 56)-- Television personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 46)-- Television personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor\/singer Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 30)-- Actor Lia Marie Johnson in 1996 (age 26)-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 15)