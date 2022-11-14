Celebrated soul singer Roberta Flack is losing her ability to sing and speak after being diagnosed with ALS.

A spokesperson for Flack released a statement on her diagnosis Monday, but did not specify when she was diagnosed or what stage of ALS she has.

"Miss Flack plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits. Her fortitude and joyful embrace of music that lifted her from modest circumstances to the international spotlight remain vibrant and inspired," the statement said.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movements which includes walking, fine motor skills and speaking. It can progress at different rates. There is no known cure for the disease.

Flack is a four-time Grammy Award winner and received the Grammy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. She is best known for her song "Killing Me Softly With His Song" and the 1973 album Killing Me Softly, which it appeared on.

She won the album of the year and best pop vocal performance by a female for the album and song. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the album's release.

Flack officially retired from touring in 2018.

The songstress will be featured on the PBS series American Masters on Jan. 24. The documentary will explore her rise to fame from teaching piano to becoming one of the most iconic singers of all time.