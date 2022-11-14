Jay Leno, the former host of "The Tonight Show," canceled an appearance at a financial conference Sunday after he was seriously burned in a gasoline fire in a Los Angeles car garage, reports said Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leno, a car enthusiast who now hosts the hit CNBC series " Jay Leno 's Garage," suffered a serious injury to his face when one of the cars in the garage where he stores his cars burst into flames, TMZ reported. He was taken to the Grossman Burn Center for treatment.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno said in a statement to Variety.

Leno, 72, was scheduled to perform at the Financial Brand Forum -- a conference for senior marketing executives -- at the Aria Hotel and Resort on Sunday but was not able to attend.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the conference said in an email to attendees obtained by People.

"All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."