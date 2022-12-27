Melanie Chisholm, the British singer and former Spice Girl known as Mel C, has canceled a planned New Year's Eve performance on Polish television.

"In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I'm afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year's Eve," Chisholm said in a statement on social media Monday.

"I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you're all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023."

The pop star did not offer details about what led to her decision to pull out of the engagement.

But Deadline.com reported that Poland's public broadcaster TVP, which is airing the show on which she was to perform, does not support the LGBTQ+ community.

Chisholm was presented with the Celebrity Ally award at the British LGBT Awards in 2021.