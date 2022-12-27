The final episode of Days of our Lives to feature the late actor John Aniston premiered on Peacock Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aniston, the father of film and TV star Jennifer Aniston , played crime boss Victor Kiriakis on the daytime drama from 1985 until his death last month at the age of 89.

He had taped the soap opera's Christmas episode, his last, weeks ago.

In it, Victor argues with his nephew Sonny (Zach Tinker), even threatening to fire him from Titan Industries because he invited someone Victor hates to the house for the holidays. Victor eventually has a change of heart and reconciles with Sonny.

The episode wraps with highlights of Aniston's time on the show and ends with Victor on a yacht sailing off into the sunset.

Days also released numerous videos online of cast members such as Deidre Hall , Peter Reckell and Wally Kurth paying tribute to Aniston.

Aniston earned the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony earlier this year.