Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10
UPI News Service, 12/21/2023
Singer and actor Ne-Yo -- dressed as a cow -- was crowned the Season 10 winner of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.
Dukes of Hazzard icon John Schneider, who wore a doughnut costume, was the runner-up, while Pretty Little Liars alum Janel Parrish, disguised as a gazelle, came in third and "I Try" singer Macy Gray, decked out as a sea queen, finished fourth.
