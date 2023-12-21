Starz has canceled the Courteney Cox-Greg Kinnear supernatural dramedy, Shining Vale, after two seasons.

"This show gave me unrelenting joy to work on. Not a single bad day. Please watch the #starz (turns out, Limited) series #shiningvale before 12/31," the show's co-creator Jeff Astrof wrote on X Wednesday.

Screenwriter Kay Reindl also took to social media to address the show's ending.

"Such a wonderful experience! If you haven't seen it, now you can just do a trial and watch (sadly) all the episodes. Sorry about the cliffhanger," Reindl shared on X.

The series followed a dysfunctional family who moves from the city to a haunted house in a small town.