'Silent Night' trailer: Joel Kinnaman seeks revenge in John Woo action thriller
UPI News Service, 10/03/2023
Lionsgate is teasing the new film Silent Night.
The studio shared a trailer for the action thriller Tuesday featuring Joel Kinnaman.
Silent Night is directed by famed action director John Woo (Hard Boiled, Mission: Impossible 2) and produced by Basil Iwanyk (John Wick). The film notably has no dialogue.
Kinnaman plays a father seeking revenge after his young son dies when he is caught in a gang's crossfire on Christmas Eve.
"While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life's mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son's death," an official synopsis reads.
