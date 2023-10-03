Demi Lovato has a holiday special in the works at Roku.

Roku said in a press release Tuesday that A Very Demi Holiday Special featuring Lovato, 31, will premiere Dec. 8.

A Very Demi Holiday Special features music and surprises to "fill your home and heart with a very Demi twist on the festive spirit."

Lovato will perform classic holiday songs, including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Jingle Bell Rock," along with some of her hits and a "a very special surprise duet."

"Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we've created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over," Roku Media head of originals Brian Tannenbaum said. "We can't wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special."

"The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can't wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!" Lovato added.

The special is produced by OBB Pictures, with Lovato, Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira and Todd Yasui as executive producers.

Lovato is a singer and actor who most recently released Revamped, an album featuring rock remixes of their songs, in September.