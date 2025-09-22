Konami is gearing up for the release of Silent Hill f.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a launch trailer for the survival horror video game Monday ahead of its release Thursday on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Silent Hill f is a new standalone game in the Silent Hill franchise created by Keiichiro Toyama. The story follows Hinako Shimizu, a student living in the secluded town of Ebisugaoka, Japan.

The trailer shows Hinako face monsters and her own hatred for her parents, specifically for her father.

"As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive," an official description reads.

The English dub features the voices of Suzie Yeung as Hinako, Nicholas Leung as Iwai Shu, Frankie Kevich as Nishida Rinko, Courtney Lin as Igarashi Sakuko, and Caleb Yen as Fox Mask.

Silent Hill f is directed by Al Yang (Resident Evil: Resistance).

The franchise launched in 1999 and includes several video games and a series of films.