Pedro Pascal teams up with Grogu once again in a trailer for the film The Mandalorian and Grogu, which lands in theaters May 22.

Pascal returns as bounty hunter Din Djarin, whose mission includes protecting "everything the Rebellion fought for," according to an official synopsis.

"From toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs to venturing into a gladiator fight where the creatures from Dejarik have become larger than life, and an impressive Hutt can be glimpsed in silhouette, the Mandalorian and Grogu are on a course for action and adventure," the description continues.

The teaser released Monday also features Sigourney Weaver.

Jon Favreau directs and Ludwig Goransson composed the score.

Pascal's character and Grogu, aka "Baby Yoda," were first introduced in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The show had a three-season run from 2019 to 2023.