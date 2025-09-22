Sigourney Weaver joins Pedro Pascal in 'Mandalorian and Grogu' trailer
UPI News Service, 09/22/2025
Pedro Pascal teams up with Grogu once again in a trailer for the film The Mandalorian and Grogu, which lands in theaters May 22.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pascal returns as bounty hunter Din Djarin, whose mission includes protecting "everything the Rebellion fought for," according to an official synopsis.
"From toppling Imperial remnant AT-ATs to venturing into a gladiator fight where the creatures from Dejarik have become larger than life, and an impressive Hutt can be glimpsed in silhouette, the Mandalorian and Grogu are on a course for action and adventure," the description continues.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.