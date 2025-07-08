'Shiny Happy People' Season 2 trailer explores secrets of Teen Mania
UPI News Service, 07/08/2025
Prime Video released a trailer for Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War, a documentary series delving into the secrets of the Teen Mania youth ministry group.
The three-part series, from creators Nicole Newnham and Cori Shepherd, marks the second season of Shiny Happy People, after the filmmakers previously profiled the Duggars in 2023's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
Season 2 explores the secrets and controversies of Teen Mania, which was once the largest Christian youth organization in the United States.
"Teen Mania captivated a generation of fervent evangelical Millennial kids with adrenaline-fueled, ecstatic religious experiences through 'Acquire the Fire' rallies," the official synopsis reads. "But beneath the glittering surface lurked sadistic boot camps, staged martyrdom drills and fascism disguised as faith -- transforming innocent teens into fanatical soldiers, with devastating consequences still unfolding today."
Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War premieres July 23 on Prime Video.
