Eric Bana hunts a killer in trailer for Netflix's 'Untamed'
UPI News Service, 07/08/2025
Netflix released a trailer for Untamed, a new series starring Eric Bana as a National Parks Service agent investigating a murder in the wilds of Yosemite National Park.
The trailer, released Tuesday, stars Bana as Kyle Turner, an agent with the NPS Investigative Services Branch, as he probes what initially appears to be the accidental death of a woman who fell from El Capitan.
Turner and his new partner, Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), come to suspect the woman died while fleeing from a killer in the park -- and the killer has struck before.
