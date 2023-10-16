South Korean singer Taemin is teasing his new solo EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released a mood clip for the album, Guilty, on Monday.

The new teaser shows Taemin get out and about during the summer. The singer is seen riding his bike, jumping into a pool and posing for a photoshoot in the desert.

Taemin shared a logo clip for Guilty on Sunday that shows a popsicle filled with flowers melt and dissolve into a puddle with a splash.

The singer will release four teaser images this week, along with a trailer Oct. 23. Two "Guilty" music video teasers will follow Oct. 27.

Taemin announced Guilty last week. The album will be his first solo release since the EP Advice in 2021.

Guilty is scheduled for release Oct. 30.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group released the album Hard in June to coincide with its 15th anniversary.