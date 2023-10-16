Jeremy Renner, Awkwafina and Angela Bassett have signed on to narrate wildlife programs for National Geographic.

Renner will lend his voice to Incredible Animal Journeys, while Awkwafina will tell the tale of A Real Bug's Life and Angela Bassett will headline Queens.

All of the shows will stream on Disney+

No premiere dates have been announced yet.

"The narrator's voice is such a crucial part of what makes a Natural History series successful. Angela, Awkwafina and Jeremy, each in their own way, bring such an enormous amount of charisma, personality and passion to these distinctive projects," Tom McDonald -- executive vice president of global factual and unscripted content at National Geographic -- said in a statement Monday.

"From Awkwafina 's wit to Jeremy's warmth and Angela's Shakespearean sense of drama, we feel both very excited and very proud to have such powerful storytellers guiding our audiences on these epic wildlife journeys."

Renner has been recovering after he was seriously injured in a snowplow mishap early this year. His Paramount+ drama, Mayor of Kingstown, was recently renewed for a third season, but he cannot begin working on it until after the Screen Actors Guild strike ends.