Key, a member of the South Korean boy band SHINee, has released new music.He dropped his 10-track album, Hunter, on Monday, as well as a music video for the title track.The album trailer shows Key standing by a dumpster."You're the hunter," the screen reads.The music video for "Hunter" shows Key in a ripped up shirt, dragging a bag that appears to contain a body."Your body came with a starving language, approaches me, lemme feed you soul," he sings.Other songs on the album include "Trap," "Strange," "Want Another," "No Way!" "Infatuation," "Glam," "Picture Frame," "Perfect Error" and "Lavender Love."