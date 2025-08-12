Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611

-- Artist Abbott Thayer in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates in 1859

-- Filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887

-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinfla in 1911

-- Guinness World Records founders Norris and Ross McWhirter in 1925

-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 95)

-- Writer William Goldman in 1931

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor Dana Ivey in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Jim Beaver in 1950 (age 75)

-- Writer Ann Martin in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) in 1961 (age 64)

-- Musician Sir Mix-a-Lot in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Peter Krause in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Brent Sexton in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Rebecca Gayheart in 1971 (age 54)

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 54)

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Lakeith Stanfield in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 32)

-- Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Rudy Pankow in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Iman Vellani in 2002 (age 23)