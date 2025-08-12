Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611-- Artist Abbott Thayer in 1849-- Educator\/poet Katharine Lee Bates in 1859-- Filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887-- Actor\/filmmaker Cantinfla in 1911-- Guinness World Records founders Norris and Ross McWhirter in 1925-- Businessman\/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 95)-- Writer William Goldman in 1931-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 86)-- Actor Dana Ivey in 1941 (age 84)-- Musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1949 (age 76)-- Actor Jim Beaver in 1950 (age 75)-- Writer Ann Martin in 1955 (age 70)-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 69)-- Musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) in 1961 (age 64)-- Musician Sir Mix-a-Lot in 1963 (age 62)-- Actor Peter Krause in 1965 (age 60)-- Actor Brent Sexton in 1967 (age 58)-- Actor Rebecca Gayheart in 1971 (age 54)-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 54)-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 50)-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 37)-- Actor Lakeith Stanfield in 1991 (age 34)-- Actor\/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 33)-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 32)-- Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher in 1996 (age 29)-- Actor Rudy Pankow in 1997 (age 28)-- Actor Iman Vellani in 2002 (age 23)