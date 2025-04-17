Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was memorialized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday.

Ralph, 68, was honored for her work in television, though she is also well-known for her roles in such films as To Sleep with Anger (1990), Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) and The Fabulous Four (2024). She also portrayed Deena Jones in Dreamgirls on Broadway.

Quinta Brunson, who created Abbott Elementary and stars in the show alongside Ralph, delivered remarks during the Los Angeles ceremony.

"We are here to honor the honorable Sheryl Lee Ralph," Brunson said. "She is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame because she should be. I don't know anyone else who embodies the word star more. And if we're gonna give these out, it's nice to see them go to true stars -- people with long, incredible careers, people who have the ability to influence a room with their aura alone and people who have made a mark on this world, people like Sheryl."

Ralph has starred in such shows as Moesha, Instant Mom, Motherland: Fort Salem and Criminal Minds, and, in 2022, she took home the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Award for her role in Abbott Elementary.

She wore a black strapless dress to her ceremony.

"I can still feel the determined spirit of that little girl who dared to dream big," she said.