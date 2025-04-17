Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal were among the Accountant 2 cast members who attended the premiere of the film Wednesday.

Affleck, 52, wore a navy blue suit while Bernthal, 48, wore black to the Los Angeles screening. They portray estranged brothers Christian and Brax Wolff who "uncover a deadly conspiracy," according to an official synopsis.

Christian (Affleck) is both socially-award and brilliant, while Brax is "highly lethal."

Other cast members who attended the premiere include J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Nik Sanchez and Presley Alexander. Director Gavin O'Connor was also present.

Allison Robertson also stars in the film, which arrives in theaters April 25.