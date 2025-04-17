Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal attend 'Accountant 2' premiere
UPI News Service, 04/17/2025
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal were among the Accountant 2 cast members who attended the premiere of the film Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Affleck, 52, wore a navy blue suit while Bernthal, 48, wore black to the Los Angeles screening. They portray estranged brothers Christian and Brax Wolff who "uncover a deadly conspiracy," according to an official synopsis.
Christian (Affleck) is both socially-award and brilliant, while Brax is "highly lethal."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.