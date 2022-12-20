Sharon Osbourne says she's "back home and doing great" in the wake of her hospitalization.

The 70-year-old television personality gave a health update Monday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Osbourne shared a photo on Instagram of her dog sitting in front of a decorated holiday tree.

"Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [love]," she captioned the post.

Osbourne's former The Talk co-hosts Amanda Kloots and Carrie Ann Inaba expressed their relief in the comments.

"Oh thank God," Kloots wrote.

"Thank goodness!" Inaba said.

Osbourne was hospitalized for an "unspecified medical emergency" Friday evening," NBC News reported Saturday. Sources said the situation was "non-life threatening."

Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne , said Saturday on Instagram Stories that his mom was released from the hospital.

"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote. "As to what happened to my mum -- I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."