Penny Dreadful actress Eva Green and Westworld alum Vincent Cassel have signed on to star in the six-part Apple TV+ thriller, Liaison.

The streaming service's first French and English-language Apple Original series is set to premiere on Feb 24.

A synopsis said the show explores "how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love."

The ensemble will also include Peter Mullan, Gerard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar and Thierry Fremont.

Virginie Brac -- whose credits include Engrenages -- created and wrote the series, which was helmed by 24 director Stephen Hopkins.