Colombian singer Shakira is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her song "Hips Don't Lie" featuring Wyclef Jean.

The music artist, 48, performed the song alongside Jean on the The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

Shakira wore a red cut-out dress, and appeared on the stage kneeling in sand, moving to the beat before she welcomed Jean to the stage.

The crowd cheered as the performance continued.

"That is how you do it," Fallon said as they concluded, bowing.

The singer will kick off the North American leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour May 13 in Charlotte, N.C., and conclude the dates June 30 in San Francisco.

In March 2024, Shakira released her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which means "women no longer cry." She previously said that creating the album was an "alchemical process" that allowed her to transform her own pain into art.

"I was trying to rebuild myself, and music was the glue," she previously said.