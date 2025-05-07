Colombian singer and actress Karol G attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary Tomorrow was Beautiful ahead of its Thursday release.

The screening took place Tuesday at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

Karol G, 34, wore a strapless gown with long white gloves. She styled her hair in an updo.

The film, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Karol G's life on her stadium tour, is the latest milestone for the singer, who was recently named Billboard magazine's 2024 Woman of the Year.

She also recently collaborated with Andrea Bocelli, which she said was "a huge honor."

In a recent preview for the documentary, Karol G talked about some challenges she overcame.

"Everyone could see I was at the top of my career, but inside, I felt like I was losing who I really was," she said. "As much as I'd like to explain how difficult it was, I wouldn't have enough time."