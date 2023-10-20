South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "God of Music" on Friday.

The "God of Music" teaser shows the members of Seventeen take to the streets, where they dance and party with a group of people.

Seventeen shared a first teaser for the song Thursday that shows the members in quiet isolation until the music ramps up.

"God of Music" appears on Seventeen's forthcoming EP, Seventeenth Heaven. The group announced the album in September and will release the EP on Monday.

Seventeenth Heaven features Seventeen's S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The EP will be the group's first since FML, released in April.