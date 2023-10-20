'Dr. Death' teaser introduces Edgar Ramirez, Mandy Moore in Season 2
UPI News Service, 10/20/2023
Peacock is giving a glimpse of Dr. Death Season 2.
The streaming service shared a teaser for the new season Friday featuring Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore.
Dr. Death is a true crime anthology series based on the podcast of the same name.
Season 2 stars Ramirez as Swiss-Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, "a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations."
"When investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Moore) approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question," an official synopsis reads.
The teaser shows Alexander (Moore) question Macchiarini (Ramirez) about his patients, asking, "What did you do, Paolo? What did you do to them?"
