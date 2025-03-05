K-pop boy band Seventeen is releasing a concert special that will begin screening in theaters April 2.

Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour in Cinemas will showcase Seventeen's show in Goyang, South Korea, featuring performances of such tracks as "Love, Money, Fame," a press release states.

The group released a music video for that song, along with their Spill the Feels EP, in October.

Seventeen's [Right Here] World Tour kicked off that same month and concluded in February.

"Seventeen have proved themselves to be at the very forefront of the K-pop genre, and have demonstrated the depth and passion of their worldwide fanbase across many successful previous cinema events," says Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, who is distributing the film with CJ 4DPLEX.

"We look forward to offering an unparalleled experience of their latest Right Here tour on the big screen," he added. "Bringing fans together in cinemas across the globe from April 2."

S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino together form Seventeen.

Tickets are available for purchase beginning March 12 at 11 a.m. EST.