Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Artist Michelangelo in 1475

-- Writer Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619

-- Poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806

-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831

-- Writer Ring Lardner in 1885

-- Musician Bob Wills in 1905

-- Actor Lou Costello in 1906

-- TV personality Ed McMahon in 1923

-- Musician Sarah Caldwell in 1924

-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 99)

-- Astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927

-- Writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927

-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936

-- Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 88)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940

-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 83)

-- Musician Mary Wilson (Supremes) in 1944

-- Musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) in 1946 (age 79)

-- Actor/filmmaker Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 78)

-- Olympic high jumper Dick Fosbury in 1947

-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Anna Maria Horsford in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor/comedian D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 57)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 53)

-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Tim Howard in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician Tyler, The Creator in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Alisha Boe in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Milo Manheim in 2001 (age 24)

-- Actor Millicent Simmonds in 2003 (age 22)