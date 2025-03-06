Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Artist Michelangelo in 1475-- Writer Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619-- Poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831-- Writer Ring Lardner in 1885-- Musician Bob Wills in 1905-- Actor Lou Costello in 1906-- TV personality Ed McMahon in 1923-- Musician Sarah Caldwell in 1924-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 99)-- Astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927-- Writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936-- Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 88)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 83)-- Musician Mary Wilson (Supremes) in 1944-- Musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) in 1946 (age 79)-- Actor\/filmmaker Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 78)-- Olympic high jumper Dick Fosbury in 1947-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 78)-- Actor Anna Maria Horsford in 1948 (age 77)-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 66)-- Actor\/comedian D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 62)-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 58)-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 57)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 53)-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Tim Howard in 1979 (age 46)-- Musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) in 1984 (age 41)-- Musician Tyler, The Creator in 1991 (age 34)-- Actor Alisha Boe in 1997 (age 28)-- Actor Milo Manheim in 2001 (age 24)-- Actor Millicent Simmonds in 2003 (age 22)