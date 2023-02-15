South Korean boy band BSS is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band Seventeen, released a special video for the song "Fighting" featuring Lee Young-ji on Wednesday.

The new video shows the members of BSS perform the "Fighting" choreography in a gym. The members wear coordinating athletic wear.

"Fighting" appears on BSS' single album Second Wind. The group released the album and the original "Fighting" music video earlier this month.

Second Wind also features the songs "Lunch" and "7PM."

BSS consists of Seventeen's Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi. The subunit originally made its debut with the single "Just Do It" in 2018.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.